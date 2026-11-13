INTERLOCHEN - What began as a labor of love in their own home for Northern Michigan couple Kaitlyn and Jeffrey Bohnet has grown into a wildlife rehabilitation operation answering hundreds of calls to help injured birds. Now, the husband-and-wife team is working to take the mission of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary a step further, building what would become the region’s first public raptor center at Camp Greilick.

On Thursday, the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously Thursday to send a lease for a planned raptor center at Camp Greilick to the county Board of Commissioners. The planned facility would include a 5,000-square-foot education center and a dedicated bird-of-prey hospital.

The new center is designed to centralize care that is currently scattered across private residential properties. The complex will feature a specialized hospital facility alongside an educational center connected to an interpretive trail, which will house non-releasable bird ambassadors for year-round community programming.

The project comes as the group faces high community demand, having logged 700 rescue calls by September while operating out of three private residences.

Demand for wildlife rehabilitation across Northern Michigan has grown beyond the capacity of home-based operations. Most licensed rehabilitators in the state function from private residences. North Sky Raptor Sanctuary currently manages operations out of three private properties, but high call volume frequently forces staff to turn away injured birds and public educational programs.

Kaitlyn Bohnet is the organization’s Executive Director. She works alongside her husband, Jeffrey, who brings 30 years of business management.

She explained that private home operations are typical in Michigan, but elevated rescue requests necessitated a central facility. “Most rehabilitators in the state of Michigan operate like this: out of home, private residence, private property,” Kaitlyn said. “Really, we operate out of three private residences now and still, we are quite often turning patients away.”

Kaitlyn works as a licensed rehabilitation specialist and certified professional bird trainer. She transitioned into wildlife rehabilitation after completing undergraduate pre-med coursework and obtaining credentials from the International Avian Trainers Certification Board, International Association of Avian Trainers and Educators, United States Fish and Wildlife, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources

“So the rehabilitation work brings in medicine and healing of, you know, wildlife that most of the time got injured because of human actions,” Kaitlyn said. “So being able to offer that as a community service, you know, being able to give back to the animals that you know live here too feels pretty darn good.”

The organization focuses on raptors, a category describing meat-eating birds that capture food with their feet, including owls, hawks, falcons, harriers, kites, ospreys, eagles, and vultures. Calls to the center range from birds striking windows or vehicles to raptors found inside chimneys or parking garages. Rescues are carried out with the help of a dedicated volunteer network, as well as referrals from the Department of Natural Resources, state police, and local fire departments.

Medical expenses for injured birds vary widely depending on the severity of the trauma. Basic supportive care can cost as little as $15, while severe cases requiring surgery, extended medication regimens, and months of rehabilitation can reach thousands of dollars.

Kaitlyn detailed the financial variation in treating injured raptors. “The average comes out to about $230 per patient, but some patients can be, you know, $15,” Kaitlyn Bohnet said. “You give them some supportive care, food. You send them on their way. Other patients can be 1000s of dollars in surgery and medications and, you know, a nine-month stay.”

Surgical care for patients is coordinated through local and regional veterinary partners. Northwood Animal Hospital provides X-rays and exploratory surgeries, while specialized orthopedic operations are performed by a veterinary surgeon in Wyoming, Michigan. Following surgery, all post-operative care, lab work, blood work, and therapy are managed in-house by the rehabilitation team.

Because the organization receives no government funding, community support and private donations fund all medical treatments. “So we are fortunate enough to have an incredible community that supports us,” Kaitlyn said. “So, between in-kind donations and monetary donations, monthly donor, but we are a nonprofit organization. So we don’t get supplemental funding from the federal government or from the state government.”

One prominent recovery case involved Knuckles, a female red-tailed hawk admitted with severe organophosphate poisoning caused by agricultural chemical exposure. The toxic exposure dehydrated the hawk, causing severe muscle contractions that prevented her feet from opening.

Kaitlyn recalled the complexity of treating the hawk’s condition. “Knuckles was a red-tailed hawk who had organophosphate poisoning,” she said. “So she is exposed to organophosphates from just the ag industry, you know. She’s not the targeted, you know. She’s not the intended target. She’s a red tail talk. However, she did get exposed, and it essentially pulled all of the hydration from her body.”

Caregivers treated Knuckles with medications, fluid therapy, and custom-made traction shoes to gradually reopen her feet over time. During her recovery, the hawk also adopted and raised an orphaned juvenile bird before being fully rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Now, to help more raptors like Knuckles, the organization is actively fundraising for the proposed raptor center. “Right now, we do have a public page for our center. We have a $100,000 fundraiser that’s going on that we’ve gotten a match for from a very generous donor who would very much like to see this happen as much as we do,” Jeffrey said.

He said if the plan is approved, groundbreaking for the new center could take place within 8 or 9 months.

Community members seeking to learn more about ongoing bird rehabilitation efforts can visit the organization’s website at NorthSkyRaptor.org.