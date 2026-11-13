TRAVERSE CITY — Several Northern Michigan restaurants, bakeries, and catering businesses are offering take-and-go Thanksgiving meals, pies, baked goods, and holiday sides for people looking to spend less time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

Options range from complete turkey dinners with traditional sides to scratch-made meals, homemade desserts, and dinner rolls. Many businesses require advance orders, with pickup dates and deadlines varying by location.

Here is a look at some of the take-and-go Thanksgiving options available across Northern Michigan.

Bay Harbor

The Inn at Bay Harbor is offering a Thanksgiving meal package for $170, plus tax, serving four people.

Pickup times are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, by calling 231-439-4126. Customers may be asked to leave a message, and the team will return the call.

Cadillac

Blue Heron Cafe is accepting Thanksgiving pie preorders for strawberry rhubarb, cherry, blueberry, pecan and pumpkin pies.

The cafe is also offering olive asiago, wheat, white and multigrain sourdough breads, along with traditional dinner rolls.

Orders can be placed by phone (231) 775-5461 at or through the cafe’s Facebook page. The last day for pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Maddy Cakes is accepting preorders for scratch-made Thanksgiving dinner rolls.

Preorders close at midnight Tuesday, Nov. 24. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac West Mall, 114 M-55.

Orders can be placed by sending Maddy Cakes a Facebook message with a name and the number of 12-roll packages requested.

Kalkaska

Trout Town Tavern & Eatery is offering Thanksgiving feast-to-go packages featuring roasted turkey, traditional sides, and homemade pumpkin pie.

Preorders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 2 and 4 p.m.

Petoskey

Bay View Inn is offering a Thanksgiving dinner package for $239 that serves six to eight people.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 23. Pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the front lobby. Customers can select a pickup time when ordering.

Suttons Bay

Black Star Farms is offering a Thanksgiving dinner-to-go prepared by its culinary team, featuring locally sourced ingredients and seasonal favorites.

Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Polaris Event Space, formerly Bistro Polaris.

Thompsonville

Crystal Mountain is offering a Thanksgiving take-and-bake meal.

Orders must be placed by noon Tuesday, Nov. 24. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crystal Center.

Traverse City

Archie’s Social House, at 237 Lake Ave., is offering Thanksgiving take-home kits featuring carved turkey, smoked ham, braised short rib, gravy, sides, rolls and homemade pies.

S2S Sugar 2 Salt is offering a scratch-made Thanksgiving dinner package for $260, serving four people with leftovers.

Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Third Coast Bakery is accepting Thanksgiving preorders for gluten-free and vegan pies, rolls, and desserts.

Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 23, with payment due at the time of ordering. There is no delivery available.

Pickup dates are Tuesday, Nov. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 26.