Northern Michigan leaders say new West Coast flights could draw new business and visitors

Traverse Connect, Traverse City Tourism and Cherry Capital Airport leaders say nonstop United service to Los Angeles and San Francisco gives the region a new selling point with companies and travelers

one of the first questions a business will ask when they’re considering moving here,” Warren Call of Traverse Connect said. “What’s the access out to the rest of the world?”

Beginning June 19, 2027, part of the answer will be seasonal nonstop United Airlines flights from Cherry Capital Airport to Los Angeles and San Francisco. The routes will connect the airport to all seven of United’s hubs.

“Being able to talk about having seven direct flights from United and a growing airport that’s got a big expansion underway is a hugely beneficial thing,” Call said. “It’s a huge selling point,”

Traverse Connect and Traverse City Tourism both put local money toward the federal grant behind the routes.

“We’re really excited about our professional service firms that have executives that already travel all over the country,” Call said. “Having more access for them will not only help them get hopefully more clients, more vendors, more connections for their business.”

He said the flights will also help local companies “retain and attract more of those executives that they’re hoping to base here.”

Call described air access as “the dominant and most important access in the 21st century.”

“Connecting flights and spending time in connecting hubs when you don’t have a direct flight eats up time,” he said. “Time is money in business.”

“I’m also really excited about what it means for our technology firms and our manufacturing companies,” Call said. “There’s so much happening in Silicon Valley and in Los Angeles with aerospace and defense. Those are growing areas for us.”

“For years, our employers have told us that air service is a critical factor and oftentimes the critical factor in their ability to compete,” he told the crowd at the announcement.

“We’re finally getting what we have hoped for for many years,” said Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. “I think there’s a lot of love, both directions, for this new connection.”

“Californians love outdoor adventure. They love great food and wine,” Tkach said. “Fresh water is a different sort of experience for them, but still incorporates those water adventures. So I think we are the right type of product for a market like California.”

“Our analytics have shown this for years,” he said, “so just giving them a new way to get here is a great opportunity for northern Michigan.”

Asked whether Traverse City Tourism will market the region in those cities, Tkach didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, definitely. We will be spending even more time with our friends on the West Coast, helping them understand what there is to experience here in the Great Lakes region,” he said. “Once we start the conversation, this opens up opportunity for all four seasons.”

“It’s all about sustainable travel,” Tkach said. “We’re trying to create an environment where we’re encouraging people who share our values and our interests. So they’re coming up here, they’re falling in love. They’re investing in what they love and believe in. People who travel further, stay longer, spend more money.”

“I think it’s going to help our economy, help our community and give us new opportunities as locals,” he said.

Klein said landing the routes took years.

“It really takes about five years of cultivation, you know, coming out of COVID,” he said. “We saw northern Michigan being a destination.”

“It’s remarkable for northern Michigan, not because we’re the largest airport, not because we’re a major metropolitan area,” Klein told the crowd. “It’s because airlines recognize the strength of our markets, the loyalty of our passengers, the vitality of our economy and the tremendous appeal of northern Michigan.”

With nonstop service to seven United hubs, Klein said, travelers can connect to Traverse City from all over the world.

“So not only do we hit the business community with those global connections, we hit our tourism community with those global connections,” he said. “So it’s our opportunity to bring people now from our Asian markets at a newer, stronger pace than we ever have.”

Klein said two travelers from Los Angeles who had just gotten off a United flight came up to him during the event.

Keeping the routes, he said, is up to the people who live here.

“I always say, if you use it, you’ll keep it. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it,” Klein said. “And now is the time to keep demonstrating that to United Airlines.”

Board member Rob Hentschel spoke during member comments at the end of the meeting.

“Outside you see the gateway to the future project taking shape,” Hentschel said. “I grew up in Traverse City, and to see how this airport has grown, to see how we now have reach, where we can take direct flights across the country.”

“With today’s announcement and today’s agreement signed, truly, Cherry Capital Airport is the gateway to the world for all of those regional hubs,” he said. “Going anywhere in the country and anywhere in the world is now available for locals and visitors to come, and us to take vacations, us to do business travel.”

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