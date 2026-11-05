Michigan Democrats promise busy term after winning full state control

LANSING — Michigan Democratic lawmakers have selected leaders for their incoming legislative majorities, with promises for a busy two years ahead.

Democrats retook the Michigan House and expanded their control of the State Senate, giving them significant power to pass the agenda of Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson.

Lawmakers now say that voters spoke loud and clear in Tuesday’s election, delivering a level of Democratic control that hasn’t been seen in a generation.

We know that our residents have been asking for change, and that’s what Tuesday’s election was about — and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to deliver that next term,” said Sen. Darrin Camilleri, (D)-Trenton.

Michigan Democrats will control the State House 63-47, and the State Senate 23-15 — those are majorities they haven’t held since the Watergate era.

On Tuesday, 10 Republican-controlled House seats were retaken by Democrats.

Three new Democratic senators were elected — that includes Rebecca Amidon, a Manistee Democrat who flipped a Republican-held seat in Northern Michigan.

Democrats say that their success was due to frustration with the economy.

“It really is because costs are way too high,” Camilleri said. “Donald Trump’s war in Iran has really driven up gas and groceries, and we’re going to do what we can at the state level to rein in those costs and make life more affordable for working families.”

Camilleri was elected the state senate majority leader Thursday by his fellow lawmakers. He says he wants to make the upcoming term the busiest in state history.

“That means tackling the big issues, whether it’s healthcare and prescription drug affordability, finding ways to hold big utilities accountable to drive down our rates, or tackling additional education challenges. We’ve got a lot of things that we can pick and choose from, but the goal is to do as many things as we can with the power that we have,” he said. “Tuesday’s election was a mandate, and it was something that we are really going to be responsible to — and that’s really about delivering results for working families.”

In the Republican minorities, lawmakers selected two Mid-Michigan legislators to be their leaders — Sen. Roger Hauck from Mount Pleasant and Rep. Tom Kunse from Clare.

Kunse spoke with reporters saying he’s willing to work with the new majorities: “Democrats are not the enemy — being 45th in education is the enemy,” he said.

When Democrats previously held majorities in 2023 and 2024, they passed a series of clean energy mandates, gun control measures, universal school meals, abortion protections and expansions of LGBTQ rights.

They’ll hold power through at least 2028, when all 110 seats in the Michigan House will again be up for grabs.