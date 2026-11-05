Big Rapids band director gets head shaved after $12,600 fundraiser success

BIG RAPIDS— Marching band students in Big Rapids recently surpassed a $10,000 fundraising goal by $2,600, earning the opportunity to shave the head of Band Director Brian Balch.

Balch agreed to the challenge after students suggested the haircut incentive to boost donations beyond their typical target. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the marching band by helping to replace instruments, drum stands and harnesses, as well as funding summer band camp.

The winning band group, the percussion section, earned the right to take turns using clippers on Balch’s head. Balch said the students usually raise between $6,000 and $8,000, but the incentive pushed them past their normal target.“Our goal was $8,000,” Balch said. “And then a student said, hey, if we raise $10,000, can we shave your head? And so I thought, yeah, let’s do it. And so they actually crushed it.”

Andrew Hinkley, a freshman member of the percussion section, said the deal increased student engagement and motivated members to sell beyond family members.“We had some people in the percussion section that even they called people in the government and they were like asking for money from them,” Hinkley said. “Didn’t get any sales there. But we tried at least.”

For many students, participating in the head-shaving was a brand new experience. Gracie Thomas, a senior in the marching band, said she enjoyed taking part in the moment.“I’ve never shaved someone’s head before, so it was very crazy,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be like that experience at all and it was just really fun.”

Lyle Cooley, another marching band senior, expressed appreciation for creating a lasting memory before graduation.“This is my last year,” Cooley said. “This is one of the big imprints that I’ll have on one of the longest lasting memories that I’ll have.”

Cooley added that he hopes the challenge starts a new student-motivating tradition. Hinkley echoed that sentiment while thinking about future fundraising incentives.“I don’t really know how we’re gonna, we’re going to top this,” Hinkley said. “I think maybe eyebrows next year would be good.”

Balch emphasized the teamwork demonstrated by the band members during the campaign.“When they put their heads together and have a common goal, I think that’s the big thing is a common goal,” Balch said. “ It’s pretty remarkable what they’re able to do.”

Regarding his new look, Balch took the change in stride with humor.“I haven’t seen it yet,” Balch said. “I took a selfie for my wife, but I haven’t really seen what it looks like. I heard it’s pretty good.”

“I just hope they had a lot of fun,” Balch added. “I was past due for a haircut anyway, so this is great.”