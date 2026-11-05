Cadillac Voters Approve Millage to Support Fire Department

CADILLAC — Voters have approved a new millage to support the City of Cadillac Fire Department, providing additional funding for personnel, equipment and fire apparatus.

The 1.85-mill levy is expected to generate approximately $630,000 in its first year. The millage will run for 10 years, beginning in 2027.

Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia says the funding will help the department replace aging equipment and keep up with the demands of a growing community.

“Some of the equipment that we have is decades old,” Peccia said.

The department currently operates a 27-year-old fire engine and a 32-year-old ladder truck. Peccia said the ladder truck, which costs millions of dollars to replace, is currently in disrepair and undergoing repairs.

Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff says maintaining older equipment can become increasingly difficult as replacement parts and specialized repairs become harder to find.

“We have a phenomenal maintenance program. But even with that, a fire truck lives a very difficult life,” Wolff said.

Wolff explained that older trucks can require specialized parts and labor, leading to extended periods when equipment is unavailable. During those times, the department may have to adapt or rely on equipment from other agencies.

The millage will also help support staffing and the department’s responsibilities beyond responding to emergencies.

The department responds to nearly 3,000 calls each year and also manages the city’s rental housing inspection program; reviews building plans for fire code compliance and handles fire prevention services.

As Cadillac continues to see residential and commercial development, Peccia says the department needs additional personnel to keep up with those responsibilities.

“To be able to do things the way that we’re doing it today, if not even improving how we do it today, while also taking on more volume, the only way that that’s going to work is if you have additional staff to be able to do it,” Peccia said.

Wolff says the funding will help ensure firefighters have the equipment and resources they need to do their jobs safely.

The Cadillac Fire Department serves the city and Clam Lake Township and also provides mutual aid to other communities throughout the region.

With the millage approved, city leaders and the fire department will begin planning how to allocate the funding for personnel, equipment and apparatus.