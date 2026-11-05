Kalkaska Festival of Trees returns Nov. 6 with family day and raffle prizes

KALKASKA The Kalkaska Festival of Trees opens Friday, Nov. 6, running through Nov. 14 to raise money for local food assistance. All proceeds from the nine-day event go directly toward purchasing food for the KAIR food pantry, which serves residents across Kalkaska County and Antrim County.

Established in 1995, the annual event serves as the primary fundraiser for the regional food pantry. A committee plans the festival throughout the year alongside local volunteer crews, keeping operational expenses low to maximize the funds directed to food purchases.

The festival takes place annually during the week immediately following Halloween, establishing the start of the fall and winter seasons in the area. Festival organizers design the timeline to allow raffle participants to win items early enough to use them for holiday gift giving. Organizers report that the event draws visitors and raffle participants from across Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula and downstate regions.

Stephanie Ashenden, coordinator of the KAIR Festival of Trees, emphasized the community involvement behind the nine-day event. “It’s really wonderful because Kalkaska is really community driven and it really showcases that in the festival here,” Ashenden said. “You might see a three year old super excited about a Hot Wheels and then you might see a 35 year old super excited about a Hot Wheels. It’s just it’s really cool. It’s special.”

Community members and local organizations sign up to decorate themed trees, coordinating topics to avoid direct duplicates. Certain displays return as traditional staples each year, including the American Girl Doll tree and the Hot Wheels tree. For these recurring features, organizers retain and reuse the physical trees annually, while the raffle winners receive all attached merchandise and decorations.

The festival opens daily at 10 a.m. and operates through 7 p.m. from Nov. 6 through Nov. 14. Organizers have scheduled Family Day for the first Saturday of the festival from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring an appearance by Santa, live reindeer from Antler Ridge Farm and sweet treats provided by McDonald’s. The event will conclude on its final day, Nov. 14, with an annual holiday luncheon.