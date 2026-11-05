New millage will keep Kalkaska Public Schools at 18-mill tax rate

KALKASKA- Kalkaska Public Schools voters have approved an additional operating millage to serve as a tax buffer and protect the district’s operational funding.

The extra mill prevents property value rollbacks from reducing the district’s non-homestead tax rate below the 18-mill state standard.

Under Proposal A, the Michigan school funding framework adopted in 1994, public school districts collect up to 18 mills on non-homestead properties to cover everyday operating expenses. Because the state does not reimburse districts if tax rates drop below 18 mills, rising property values in Kalkaska over the past five years caused mandatory tax rollbacks that threatened the district’s operating budget.

The district previously passed a 10-year operating millage in 2022, levying 19 mills on non-homestead property. The extra mill served as a tax buffer, though rapidly rising property values caused rollbacks that eroded that cushion over the following years.

District leaders initially discussed placing the proposal on the November ballot in May during school budget preparations after business office reviews revealed ongoing rollbacks. The school board officially decided in August to put the single-mill measure before voters in November.

Rick Heitmeyer, Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent emphasized that operating millages differ from voter-approved facility bonds. Funding from the operating tax goes directly toward everyday expenses, including utility bills, staff salaries and routine operational needs across the district. He noted the importance of maintaining the full tax rate for essential operations. “This is for paying bills, paying salaries, the general operation of the school district. This isn’t like a bond or anything like that,” Heitmeyer said.

District administrators acknowledged feeling cautious about placing the request on the ballot during a period of broader economic inflation, though the tax applies to non-homestead(vacant properties, businesses, rentals, vacation homes, ect.) properties rather than primary residences. To inform voters, the district published educational materials on its website and social media platforms to clarify how Michigan’s school tax formula functions.

Had the ballot proposal failed, the district’s alternate strategy involved conducting additional voter outreach before returning to the ballot early the following year. Heitmeyer expressed gratitude for the community support and attendance at school events, sports and conferences.

The approved buffer is designed to maintain the district’s full 18-mill operating rate through 2031, when the original 10-year millage is set to expire. School officials plan to re-evaluate local property values and rollback trends prior to 2031 to determine future ballot proposals.