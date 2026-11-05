Tom Kunse chosen to lead Michigan House Republican caucus

LANSING -State Rep. Tom Kunse has been selected to lead the Michigan House Republican caucus for the 2027-2028 legislative session. Returning legislators and newly elected representatives met to vote on their leadership team ahead of the upcoming legislative term.

Kunse, a Republican from Clare who was recently elected to his third term, represents the 100th House District covering Mecosta and Osceola counties as well as parts of Lake and Clare counties. He takes charge of the caucus as House Republicans prepare for the 104th Legislature following Tuesday’s elections.

Before entering state government, Kunse spent 30 years owning and operating Northern Dry Bulk, a specialized transportation business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s degree in nuclear physics from Central Michigan University.

First elected to the House in 2022, Kunse served as Republican vice chair of the House Ethics and Oversight Committee during his first term and currently serves as vice chair of the House Communications and Technology Committee. His legislative work has focused on state spending transparency, fiscal responsibility and policy support for workers and small businesses.

Following his selection, State Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, reflected on the election outcome and the caucus’s legislative priorities. “Tuesday was a tough election for Republicans, but we should also be proud of the work we’ve done,” Kunse said. “We tackled problems that had gone unsolved for decades, stood up for hardworking Michigan families and showed that Republicans can deliver real results. We have a strong foundation to build on and a lot of good people who care deeply about Michigan. Now it’s our responsibility to build on that success and show the people of Michigan what principled, responsible leadership looks like.”

Kunse also emphasized caucus unity and business experience as key factors moving forward. “I spent 30 years building and running a business,” Kunse said. “I know you cannot move a team forward if everybody is pulling in a different direction. We are going to put the team first and unite behind a clear vision for making Michigan more affordable, strengthening our economy and holding government accountable. We will stand up for our principles, but we will also work in good faith to get things done. House Republicans came out of the minority just two years ago. We know what it takes to earn back the majority and that comeback begins now.”

The incoming Republican caucus elected a full roster of leadership officers to work alongside Kunse for the upcoming session. The team includes Assistant Republican Leader Rachelle Smit, Republican Floor Leader Mike Harris, assistant Republican Floor Leaders Parker Fairbairn and Josh Schriver, Republican Whip Bill Schuette, Deputy Republican Whip Jennifer Wortz, Caucus Chair Ken Borton and Caucus Vice Chair Alicia St. Germaine.

The 104th Legislature is scheduled to convene in January, when the new leadership team will officially assume its roles for the 2027-2028 legislative term.