Democrat Rebecca Amidon wins 32nd District Senate race

LANSING — Democrat Rebecca Amidon has won the race for Michigan’s 32nd Senate District, defeating Republican Kim Cole.

Amidon will take over the seat from Republican Jon Bumstead, who is barred from seeking reelection because of term limits. Bumstead was first elected to the Senate in 2018.

Amidon, an educator and advocate for working families, campaigned on affordability, public education, rural health care, child care and good-paying union jobs. She has worked in higher education for more than a decade and is an adjunct communication professor at Mid Michigan College.

The 32nd District includes Benzie, Mason, Muskegon and Oceana counties, as well as part of Manistee County.