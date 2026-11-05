Florida man arraigned on felony charges for hotel assault in East Bay Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY - A 53-year-old Hollywood, Fla., man was arraigned Wednesday in 86th District Court on felony charges following an alleged assault at a hotel in East Bay Township. Paul Biolzi faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with firearms and choking her.

The charges against Biolzi include assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearms. A judge set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post responded to the Eastbay Township hotel at approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 2. A woman at the scene reported that her boyfriend had struck her with a firearm, threatened her with a firearm, and choked her. The suspect ran away before troopers arrived, but law enforcement officers spotted him walking near the hotel a short time later and arrested him.

Following the arrest, a Michigan State Police Canine team located two hidden firearms that officers said were used during the assault. Biolzi was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The investigation involved assistance from the Michigan State Police Canine Unit, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Biolzi is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Nov. 17.