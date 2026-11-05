United Airlines adds nonstop service from Traverse City to California

TRAVERSE CITY - United Airlines will launch new seasonal nonstop service from Traverse City to Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport beginning June 19, 2027. The flights will connect Cherry Capital Airport to both California destinations through Sept. 11, 2027.

The new routes complete nonstop access from Traverse City to all seven of United Airlines’ mainland hub airports. Prior to this addition, the airline already connected Cherry Capital Airport to hub locations in Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston, Newark and Washington Dulles.

The flights will be operated aboard Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Service is scheduled primarily on Saturdays from June 19, 2027, through Sept. 11, 2027. Additional flights will operate on select Wednesdays, specifically from June 30 through July 7, 2027 and from Sept. 1 through Sept. 8, 2027.

Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein praised the expansion as a key connection for local residents and visitors. “The addition of nonstop service to Los Angeles and San Francisco marks a transformational milestone for TVC and the entire Northern Michigan region,” Klein said. “With these new routes, travelers can now access all seven of United Airlines’ mainland hub airports directly from Traverse City, creating unprecedented connectivity for our residents, visitors and business community.”

Mark Weithofer, managing director of domestic network planning at United Airlines, noted that the flights expand access beyond California through the carrier’s hubs. “We’re thrilled to grow our presence in Traverse City with new nonstop flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles next summer,” Weithofer said. “These flights open up convenient access to the West Coast and destinations around the world through one-stop connections from our hubs in SFO and LAX.”

CEO Warren Call of regional economic development organization Traverse Connect, addressed the business impact of direct West Coast links. “Nonstop flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco put Northern Michigan within direct reach of two of the country’s most important economic hubs,” Call said. “For our employers, that means a stronger hand in recruiting talent, reaching new customers and attracting investment.”

Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, focused on the travel possibilities created by the new routes. “For the first time, Traverse City is connected by nonstop air service from coast to coast,” Tkach said. “These new nonstop United Airlines routes to California mark a significant milestone for our region and our continued growth as a four-season travel destination.”

Tickets for the new routes are currently available for purchase on United’s website.