Raymoan McAfee named interim head coach of CMU basketball

Andy Bronkema on leave

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan University announced that Raymoan McAfee is serving as interim head coach of the men’s basketball team while head coach Andy Bronkema is on leave. The Chippewas are off to a 1-0 start in the 2026-27 season.

Bronkema, a McBain native and former Ferris State head coach, is in his second season leading Central Michigan after the team finished 10-21 last year. University officials gave no details regarding the nature or expected duration of Bronkema’s leave.

Central Michigan Athletic Director Amy Folan expressed confidence in McAfee’s leadership in the announcement. “Since joining our program in April 2025, Coach McAfee has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and brings deep experience developing student-athletes and preparing champions and I have full confidence that our team is in good hands under his leadership,” Folan said. “I am also confident that our incredibly passionate CMU Chippewa fans will continue to support the young men in our program.”

McAfee previously played under Bronkema at Ferris State from 2012 to 2014. He later coached at Ferris State for three years before returning in 2018 as lead assistant. In October 2021, McAfee was promoted to associate head coach.

During his two stints at Ferris State, McAfee helped the Bulldogs win three consecutive GLIAC Tournament titles from 2015 to 2017 and GLIAC regular-season titles in 2016-17 and 2019-20. He also spent the 2017-18 season at Indiana Tech, helping guide the Warriors to a 27-7 record, a 17-3 conference mark, and a second-round appearance in the NAIA Division II Tournament. Prior to joining CMU, McAfee served as an assistant coach at Wayne State for three years from 2022 to 2025.

Central Michigan will next play on the road against Alma College on Friday.