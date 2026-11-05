Second bat tests positive for rabies in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY - A second bat in Grand Traverse County has tested positive for rabies this year after being found inside a local residence, health officials confirmed Thursday. All individuals identified as exposed are currently receiving post-exposure medical care.

The bat was tested by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services following the reported exposure. Rabies is a fatal viral disease that attacks the central nervous system in mammals, including humans. Although the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, prompt medical care and vaccination after exposure can prevent it from developing.

Public health departments across Michigan have observed an increase in bat encounters and exposures this year. As of Oct. 29, 2026, state health officials have confirmed rabies in 59 bats and one skunk statewide. Health officials note that bats are the primary carrier of the rabies virus in Michigan.

The virus spreads through the saliva of infected animals, typically through a bite or scratch. Because bat bites and scratches can be too small to notice, health officials advise taking any direct contact with a bat seriously. To prevent infection, officials recommend keeping pets and livestock vaccinated against rabies, including cats, dogs, ferrets, horses, cattle and sheep.

Health officials also advise residents to avoid contact with wild animals, including bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes and to seal house openings to keep bats from entering. Residents should never handle wild animals with bare hands. If a bat is found inside a home, officials advise containing the animal safely without direct contact rather than releasing it into the wild.

Residents who find a bat indoors or suspect exposure are instructed to contact the Grand Traverse County Health Department at 231-995-6051 before visiting the office to discuss containment and testing options. For general inquiries regarding bat exposures or medical treatment, the department can be reached at 231-995-6125.