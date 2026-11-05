9&10 News poll reveals top concerns over TIF-97 extension

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City residents voted Tuesday to reject a 20-year renewal of the downtown Tax Increment Financing District, known as TIF-97. A survey conducted by 9&10 News offers insight into the primary reasons voters chose to turn down the measure.

The proposed renewal would have allowed the district to continue capturing property tax revenue generated by rising property valuations and new downtown construction. Those tax funds are used to pay for downtown infrastructure upgrades, upkeep, and aesthetic enhancements.

The 9&10 News survey examined the primary motivations behind the ballot outcome. Among those surveyed, 32% of respondents stated that TIF-97 had already fulfilled its intended role.

Voter sentiment was also shaped by concerns over management and tax policy. According to the poll, 24% of respondents cited worries regarding the Downtown Development Authority’s expansion and expenditures. Furthermore, 23% of respondents highlighted potential effects on property taxes, while the remaining 21% expressed concern over how property tax millage funds were being redirected.