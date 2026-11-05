Traverse City Downtown Development Authority: Shop Your Community Day returns to support 30 local nonprofits

TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority will host Shop Your Community Day on November 7th. Since 2005 the event has encouraged local shopping and community support. Shoppers can select from six categories of causes on a ballot at checkout, including animals, education and the environment.

“It’s been this amazing community event where community supports community,” DDA Director of Events and Engagement, Sara Klebba said. “We have this year almost 40 participating businesses supporting 30 local nonprofits.”

The event aims to benefit consumers, local businesses and charitable organizations simultaneously.

“It’s really a triple win,” Klebba said. “You’re going out and you’re running errands. You’re doing your shopping or you’re doing holiday shopping and then at the same time, you’re supporting local nonprofits.”

The Downtown Development Authority also links directly to each organization’s website online, allowing shoppers to learn about volunteer opportunities.

“This is a really amazing platform for that exposure because you’re seeing thousands of people a day for this event,” Klebba said. “It is really important for these nonprofits just to get that name recognition out there.”

To accommodate visitors coming downtown for the event, organizers highlighted multiple parking facilities across the area. Beyond street parking meters, accessible parking is available nearby at the Hardy Deck and the Old Town deck.

For more information go to downtowntc.com