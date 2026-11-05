Alpena man faces felony drug charges after motorcycle chase and crash

ALPENA COUNTY - A 39-year-old Alpena man faces multiple felony drug charges after fleeing state police on a motorcycle and crashing in Alpena County with methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash in his possession.

Thomas Nolan was arrested by the Michigan State Police and subsequently arraigned in court following the Oct. 28 crash.

The incident began at approximately 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 28 when a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post spotted a motorcycle traveling at high speed on Long Lake Highway. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle accelerated rapidly before crashing a short distance away.

Following the crash, the trooper checked on Nolan, who had sustained minor injuries. A subsequent search and investigation revealed Nolan had seven active arrest warrants. He was found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, over $3,900 in cash and items consistent with illegal drug distribution.

After receiving medical clearance at a hospital, Nolan was booked into the Alpena County Jail. On Nov. 2, he was formally charged in 88th District Court with delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of less than 25 grams of a narcotic or cocaine and driving with a suspended, revoked or denied license.

A judge set Nolan’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety. The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team assisted the Michigan State Police Alpena Post with the investigation.

Nolan is scheduled to return to court for his next appearance on Nov. 18.