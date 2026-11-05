Oscoda County voters reject millage renewal for local library

OSCODA COUNTY - Oscoda County voters have rejected a four-year millage renewal for the Oscoda County District Library. As a result of the defeat, the library will lose its dedicated millage revenue once the current tax expires.

The ballot initiative failed by a margin of 214 votes. Final counts showed 2,175 residents voted against the measure, while 1,961 voted in favor.

Had the initiative passed, it would have maintained the library’s current tax rate of 0.4883 mills until 2029. That funding was designated to support daily functions and overall library services.