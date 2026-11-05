Otsego County millages pass to fund libraries, parks, recycling

OTSEGO COUNTY - Otsego County voters approved three millage proposals on the ballot, securing funding for local community services.

All three ballot measures received majority support from residents. The proposals will provide financial backing for the county’s parks and recreation services, library operations, and recycling programs.

The Parks and Recreation millage passed with 4,783 yes votes to 1,717 no votes. The approved funding will support county park operations, recreation services, and local community programs.

The Library millage was approved with 4,281 yes votes compared to 2,027 no votes, securing continued financial support for local library services.

The Recycling renewal measure received the highest number of favorable votes, passing 4,854 to 1,649. The renewal allows the county’s recycling program to continue operations.