Chippewa County voters approve four millage proposals for public services

CHIPPEWA COUNTY - Chippewa County voters approved four millage proposals on the ballot, with each measure securing majority support.

The proposal for emergency medical and fire protection services passed with 6,111 yes votes and 1,401 no votes, representing approximately 81% approval to fund emergency medical and fire protection operations.

Voters also approved the renewal for road maintenance and repairs. The proposal received 5,470 yes votes and 1,792 no votes, securing about 75% approval to support road maintenance and repair efforts throughout the county.

The recycling program millage passed with 5,557 yes votes and 1,943 no votes. Receiving approximately 74% support, the measure provides funding for the county’s recycling program.

The community-based health services proposal passed with 4,707 yes votes and 2,747 no votes. The measure received about 63% approval to support community-based health services.