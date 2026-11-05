Leelanau Christian Neighbors kicks off 2026 Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots drive

LEELANAU COUNTY - Leelanau Christian Neighbors announced its annual participation in the Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots drive as part of its 2026 Holiday Needs Program. The collection campaign runs from Nov. 9 through Dec. 16 to provide holiday gifts for local children and teenagers in need.

The collected gifts will be distributed to registered families residing in Leelanau County. The initiative relies on local businesses, community drop-off locations, and volunteer support to assist families during the holiday season.

Donation needs focus on new, unwrapped items, with organizers emphasizing that the greatest demand is for pre-teens and teens. Specific requested items include backpacks, athletic gear, personal care gift sets, styling tools, board games, and electronics. Gift cards and financial contributions are also accepted to ensure every child is included. Food items and realistic toy weapons will not be accepted, and the final deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 16.

Donations may be dropped off at Toys for Tots collection boxes situated throughout Leelanau County or at either of LCN’s Samaritans’ Closet thrift store locations during regular business hours. Items brought to Samaritans’ Closet should be clearly labeled for the Holiday Needs Program. Collection box locations across the county include Hansen Foods, Suttons Bay Dental Center, Cherry Republic, Anderson’s Market, Leland Township Library and local bank branches including Fifth Third Bank, State Savings Bank and Huntington Bank locations in Northport, Leland and Empire.

Mary Stanton serves as the executive director of Leelanau Christian Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that provides county residents with essential services, including food pantries, housing support and financial assistance.

“Every donated toy represents hope and joy for a child right here in Leelanau County,” Stanton said. “We are deeply grateful for the donors, community partners and volunteers who step up each year to ensure no local family is left out of the holiday season.”

Families seeking to receive gifts through the Holiday Needs Program must register in advance at the LCN office, located at 7322 E. Duck Lake Road in Lake Leelanau. In-person registration sessions are scheduled for Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, between 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to assist with organizing and sorting donated items at Keswick Church on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. Interested volunteers can arrive at the church between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on either date. Residents with questions about the Holiday Needs Program can contact Leelanau Christian Neighbors at (231) 994-2271, while questions regarding the toy drive can be directed to Sharon Husted, the Leelanau County Toys for Tots coordinator, at (231) 357-2667.

Family registration for the Holiday Needs Program will conclude on Dec. 14. Volunteer sorting will take place at Keswick Church on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, followed by toy distribution for registered families on Dec. 17.