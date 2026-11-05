Split decisions for Benzie County voters on tax proposals

BENZIE COUNTY — Benzie County voters approved two county millage proposals Tuesday but rejected a separate tax limitation measure and two funding requests from Benzie Central Schools.

The animal control services millage passed with 5,671 yes votes to 4,862 no votes. The proposal increases funding from 0.14 to 0.21 mill for five years, supporting animal shelter operations, animal care, enforcement, and facility improvements. It is expected to generate approximately $423,347 in its first year.

The drug enforcement program millage passed 5,415 to 5,086. The 0.1-mill levy will fund Benzie County’s participation in the Traverse Narcotics Team, a multiagency task force that investigates drug-related crimes. It is expected to generate approximately $201,594 in its first year.

Voters rejected a separate tax limitation proposal, with 4,596 voting yes and 5,378 voting no. The proposal would have established a combined 4.95-mill tax limitation for 2027 and 2028, divided among county government, townships, and Northwestern Education Services to support local government operations and services.

Benzie Central Schools also saw voters reject two funding proposals. The sinking fund proposal failed by 106 votes, while an operating millage request was defeated by 113 votes.

The sinking fund would have provided money for school building improvements, repairs and equipment. The operating millage was intended to provide additional revenue for the district’s day-to-day expenses.