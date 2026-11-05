Charlevoix schools win voter approval for operating millage

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix Public Schools voters approved a two-year operating millage proposal, with 3,030 voting yes and 1,901 voting no.

The proposal allows the district to restore up to 3 mills in operating property taxes for 2027 and 2028. The tax applies to properties other than principal residences and other legally exempted property.

The district estimates the millage will generate approximately $145,463 in 2027, based on a levy of 0.1981 mill.

The millage is intended to restore revenue lost through reductions required by the Headlee Amendment to the Michigan Constitution.