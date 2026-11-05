North Central Michigan College Partners with America’s Cutting Edge for manufacturing training

PETOSKEY - North Central Michigan College in Petoskey has partnered with America’s Cutting Edge to offer specialized training in computer numerical control machining and manufacturing.

The program receives funding support from the Department of Defense’s Office of Industrial Base Policy to develop technical workforce skills and revitalize national manufacturing capability.

Through the agreement, North Central Michigan College will incorporate America’s Cutting Edge’s national curriculum into its workforce programming. The offering includes free online instruction paired with hands-on machining bootcamps.

The curriculum addresses multiple aspects of the industry, including software development, metrology, design, machine operation and entrepreneurship. The initiative connects national technical experts with students and current industrial workers from diverse educational and professional backgrounds.

North Central Michigan College plans to train 100 participants through week-long, hands-on, in-person bootcamps focused on CNC machining and metrology throughout the contract period. Participants will be drawn from the public, regional industry and the college’s student body.

Elliot Keas serves as the ACE program director at IACMI.

“Expanding ACE’s network to North Central Michigan College will create more opportunities for students, jobseekers and current manufacturing professionals to develop the skills needed for careers in CNC machining,” Keas said. “By combining industry-aligned curriculum with hands-on training, this partnership will help strengthen the pipeline of skilled machinists and support the long-term competitiveness of American manufacturing.”

In addition to adult instruction, the college plans to conduct outreach for K-12 students by offering workshops on campus and at regional schools, alongside industry engagement activities and community outreach events.

Cassandra Hernandez is the dean of workforce and continuing education at North Central Michigan College.

“This partnership connects Northern Michigan to a national network of manufacturing expertise, technology and workforce development,” Hernandez said. “By bringing ACE’s resources together with our faculty expertise and employer relationships, we’re expanding access to advanced training and strengthening the region’s capacity to develop manufacturing talent. It reflects our commitment to building partnerships that turn community investment into lasting opportunity.”

The addition of North Central Michigan College joins a national network of four dozen partner institutions, including high schools, trade schools, community colleges and universities. Earlier this year, IACMI announced plans to expand ACE and another workforce development initiative focused on casting and forging, called METAL, to 53 new locations at trade schools, colleges and universities.

IACMI aims to expand the ACE program to more than 100 total sites by 2030. The organization also plans to introduce new initiatives intended to engage more than 50,000 K-12 students and provide hundreds of internship opportunities across the country.