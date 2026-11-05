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Charlevoix
Charlevoix voters reject proposal to extend city council terms to four years
By Lisa Giles,3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix voters rejected a proposal to extend City Council members’ terms from two years to four years.
The measure received 459 YES votes and 814 NO votes, defeating the proposal by 355 votes.
The change would have amended three sections of the City Charter, reducing the frequency of Council elections. With the proposal’s defeat, Council members will continue serving two-year terms.