Documentary chronicling 411-Mile Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim set for Nov. 10 release

WHITEFISH POINT - The documentary film “We Finished Their Journey: the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim” will be released Nov. 10, 2026, in theaters and on streaming services. The film chronicles a 411-mile relay swim that completed the route of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald to honor the 29 crew members who died when the freighter sank 50 years earlier.

The relay swim began July 26, 2025, directly over the shipwreck site following a ceremony approved by the Canadian Ministry. Over the course of more than a month, 70 swimmers participated across 17 stages to carry iron ore to the ship’s original destination of Detroit. Proceeds from the effort were donated to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society for the preservation of the Whitefish Point light-tower.

During the month-long relay, the swimmers faced unpredictable weather and physical obstacles, including wind, waves, rain, lightning, currents, injuries, blood clots and boat malfunctions. The journey also featured calm weather, lighthouses, sunrises, sunsets, rivers and passing freighters along the route to Detroit.

Event Director Jim “the Shark” Dreyer organized the multi-stage swim to honor the memory of the freighter’s crew. “The release of “We Finished Their Journey” is indeed a proud day for the swimmers and for me as the event organizer. We are most pleased that the families of the lost crew will have this film as another way to keep memories of their loved ones alive,” Dreyer said.

Executive Producer and Director Corey Adkins oversaw the production of the film, which documents the experiences of the participants and organizers. “This has been quite a project. I’ve never had so many moving parts in all of the documentaries I’ve produced,” Adkins said. He explained that the film incorporates diverse viewpoints from across the relay team. “In essence you’ll be getting more than 20 completely different stories from dozens of different people...and Jim, well...you’ll see what he goes through, I’ll just say he had quite a month,” Adkins said. “You’d think watching more than 70 swimmers for all those miles would be boring...well that wasn’t the fact and you’re in for a treat.”

Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Executive Director Bruce Lynn expressed gratitude for the financial support generated by the swim. The bell of Fitzgerald is displayed inside the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, where thousands of visitors pay their respects annually. “We at the Shipwreck Society were truly honored to be the recipient of the funds raised by the swimmers ... we cannot thank them and Jim Dreyer enough for considering us for the fundraiser,” Lynn said.

The documentary “We Finished Their Journey: the story of Fitzgerald Memorial Swim” is scheduled to open Nov. 10, 2026, in theaters and on streaming platforms.