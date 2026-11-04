Republican Mike Hoadley reelected to 99th District House seat

Republican Mike Hoadley has won reelection to Michigan’s 99th House District, defeating Democrat David Forgione.

Hoadley, an Au Gres native and U.S. Army veteran, was first elected to the state House in 2022. Before entering the Legislature, he served on the Au Gres City Council and as the city’s mayor. He also owned Hunters Niche Inc., a traditional archery manufacturing and supply business.

During his time in the Legislature, Hoadley has served on several committees, including the House Election Integrity Committee and the House Natural Resources and Tourism Committee. He currently chairs the House Economic Competitiveness Committee.

Hoadley campaigned on fiscal responsibility, public safety, election integrity and supporting local businesses. He also highlighted his efforts to strengthen election security and support law enforcement.

The 99th District includes Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, along with portions of Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties.