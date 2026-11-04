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Politics
Neyer wins reelection in 92nd House District
By Megan HuiskensLisa Giles,3 days ago
Republican Jerry Neyer has won reelection in Michigan’s 92nd House District, defeating Democratic challenger Luke Del Castillo.
Neyer campaigned on lowering taxes, supporting Michigan farmers, improving education and strengthening public safety.
A dairy farmer, Neyer has served as chair of the Michigan House Agriculture Committee. He will return to Lansing for another two-year term representing parts of Gratiot and Isabella counties.