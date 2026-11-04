Republican Jaxon Deur wins 101st District House race

Republican Jaxon Deur has won the race for Michigan’s 101st House District, defeating Democrat Christopher Crain.

Deur will take over the seat from Republican Joseph Fox, who was first elected in 2022 and is not seeking reelection.

Deur campaigned on economic growth, lowering costs for Michigan families, supporting local businesses and protecting rural communities. His campaign also focused on addressing issues facing Northern Michigan residents and strengthening the local economy.

The 101st District includes parts of Wexford, Newaygo, Oceana, Lake, and Mason counties.