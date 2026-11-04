Republican Curt VanderWall defeats challenger Angel Coon in 102nd District race

Republican Curt VanderWall has won reelection to Michigan’s 102nd House District, defeating Democrat Angel Coon.

VanderWall, who serves as the chairman of the House Health Policy Committee, was first elected to the Michigan House in 2018. Before serving in the Legislature, he worked as a small business owner in Ludington.

During his time in office, VanderWall has served on several committees, including those focused on health policy, transportation and natural resources.

VanderWall campaigned on lowering costs, supporting local businesses, improving health care and addressing issues facing rural communities.

The 102nd District includes parts of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Muskegon counties.