BATA millage passes in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties

GRAND TRAVERSE AND LEELANAU COUNTIES, Mich. — Voters in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties have approved a millage renewal for the Bay Area Transportation Authority, continuing local funding for public transportation services.

The proposal renews a 0.4589-mill levy for seven years, from January 2028 through December 2034.

The millage is expected to generate approximately $6,041,755 in annual property tax revenue for BATA. The funding supports public transportation operations and capital expenses, including services for seniors and people with disabilities.

According to unofficial election results, the proposal received 37,876 votes in favor and 27,018 votes against across both counties, with 58% voting yes and 42% voting no.

Election results are unofficial until certified by election officials.