Grand Traverse Conservation District millage passes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Voters have approved a millage proposal to renew and restore funding for the Grand Traverse Conservation District.

The millage passed with 65% (32,360) of voters saying “Yes” and 35% (17,684) of voters saying “No”.

Funding supports the conservation district’s work, including natural resource protection, restoration of the Boardman-Ottaway River, assistance for agricultural producers and environmental education programs.

Voters approved 0.1 mill for the district in 2018. Required state rollbacks lowered the rate to 0.0932 mill by its last levy in 2025, and the proposal would reset it to the original mill. The district estimates the average residential property owner would pay about $13 a year and that the millage would raise $871,492 in its first year for operations, staffing, grant matches and building repairs.

Election results are unofficial until certified by election officials.