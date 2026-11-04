Grand Traverse County trails millage passes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Voters have approved a new millage to fund trail development, maintenance and improvements throughout Grand Traverse County.

The millage passed with 58% (29,485) of voters saying “Yes” and 42% (21,047) of voters saying “No”.

The proposal authorizes a 0.3-mill levy for six years, from 2026 through 2031.

If levied in full, the millage is expected to generate an estimated $2,635,012 in its first year. The owner of a property with a market value of $100,000 and a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $15 per year.

The funding can be used for trail construction, planning and engineering, maintenance, capital replacement, property and right-of-way acquisition, and program administration.

Election results are unofficial until certified by election officials.