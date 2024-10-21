Evart man found guilty at trial for 2010 assault

BIG RAPIDS — An Evart man has been found guilty of five felony counts in connection to a 2010 sexual assault case.

On Nov. 27, 2010 officers from the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Fuller Ave.

The suspect was described as a male who had fled from the scene before officers’ arrival. Following an extensive investigation that continued into 2011, investigators were unable to identify a suspect and the case became inactive.

In January of 2024, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety was notified by the Michigan State Police of a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit regarding a DNA match to a piece of evidence that was collected in 2010.

Sergeant Ryan Myers reopened the inactive sexual assault case, pursuing the now-identified suspect linked to the DNA evidence. Sergeant Myers and Detective Sergeant David Flore continued to investigate the case and gather further evidence.

In June 2024, Donald Eugene Taylor of Evart, Michigan was arrested. The charges included two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of home invasion, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon while committing a felony.

A jury trial began in the 49th Circuit Court of Mecosta County on Oct. 15, 2024, and on Oct. 17 Donald Eugene Taylor was found guilty on all five felony counts. Taylor’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The victim’s name in this case will not be released.