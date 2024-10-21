2 dead from gunshot wounds in Manistee Co. suspicious death investigation

UPDATE 10/21/24 3:20 p.m.

Deputies said 71-year-old Diane Jenks was found dead in the hallway of her home from an apparent gunshot wound. Her son, 55-year-old Ernest Beatty, was also found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police continue to investigate.

10/21/24 1:00 p.m.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people at home on Lakeside Avenue in Bear Lake.

The incident was reported on Oct. 18 around 6:00 p.m.

This is an active investigation, but the Sheriff says there is no threat to the community. More information will be forthcoming when it becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response (MMR), Bear Lake Township Fire Department, and Manistee Central Dispatch.