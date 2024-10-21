Open in App
    19-year-old killed in ORV crash, Oceana Co. deputies say

    By 9and10news Site Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6OS1_0wFqV4ii00

    The Oceana County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to East Madison Road in Colfax Township for a single vehicle injury accident on Oct. 19.

    Upon arrival, deputies found a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man had been operating a 2014 Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle headed west when he lost control. The vehicle rolled over and a 19-year-old passenger who was riding in the back seat suffered fatal injuries.

    The driver and another 19-year-old front seat passenger sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.

    The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Life EMS, Walkerville Rescue and MSP. The incident is still under investigation.

