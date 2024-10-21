19-year-old killed in ORV crash, Oceana Co. deputies say

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to East Madison Road in Colfax Township for a single vehicle injury accident on Oct. 19.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man had been operating a 2014 Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle headed west when he lost control. The vehicle rolled over and a 19-year-old passenger who was riding in the back seat suffered fatal injuries.

The driver and another 19-year-old front seat passenger sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Life EMS, Walkerville Rescue and MSP. The incident is still under investigation.