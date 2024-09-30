Charlevoix’s Irish Boat Shop partners with Great Lakes Boat Building School to promote marine careers

CHARLEVOIX — Irish Boat Shop is partnering with Great Lakes Boat Building School to encourage students to consider a career on the water.

The second annual Marine Trades Showcase is being held at Irish Boat Shop’s Charlevoix Marina on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The event is hosted in partnership with Great Lakes Boat Building School, a marine trade institution offering yearlong training programs to aspiring marine carpenters and technicians. During their time at GLBBS, students gain a comprehensive education and earn certifications that will support their future careers.

GLBBS has established partnerships with leading marine companies nationwide to build connections between students and career opportunities after graduation. The school boasts a nearly 100% placement rate for its graduates with four alumni currently employed at Irish Boat Shop.

“A marine showcase engages our local student population and allows them to gain a genuine understanding of what marine jobs involve, along with the skills and traits necessary for success,” President of Great Lakes Boat Building School Nikki Storey said. “This career path is rewarding and achievable without a four-year degree, which is encouraging to students who seek alternatives to a traditional college experience. By partnering with Irish Boat Shop, we can provide students a chance to learn hands-on skills from a top-rated team of marine professionals while also promoting the training programs offered at GLBBS.”

The Marine Trades Showcase will include various interactive stations where participants can dive into the world of marine mechanics. Students will participate in hands-on activities like compression testing, battery maintenance, and splicing techniques.

Guests will get a behind-the-scenes look at how certified technicians use cutting-edge computer systems for diagnostics. Plus, students can explore the legendary ‘unsinkable’ Boston Whaler and learn about shore power systems and our collective efforts to keep our waters safe.

Students will even have the chance to learn the art of marine sales and to see how all these skills make waves in the marine industry.

“We value our relationship with Great Lakes Boat Building School as an institution that prepares students for careers with us in our boat restoration and marine services shops,” Human Resource Manager at Irish Boat Shop Jessica Smith said. “These Marine Trades Showcases are a way for high school students to dip their toes in what it’s like to work in the marine industry and potentially find their passion.”

Additionally, Irish has collaborated with the GLBBS through the Marine Dealers Education Network. Through MDEN, Irish helps to financially support the GLBBS Student Enrichment Fund in return for opportunities to connect with future graduates, such as providing employment sponsorships.

Established in 2023, The Dave Irish Student Sponsorship provides $15,000 towards a student’s tuition in exchange for a one-year work commitment after graduation. Students in both the Comprehensive Career Boat Build program and the Marine Service Technology program are encouraged to apply for this sponsorship.

Aside from employment opportunities, Irish hosts field trips for GLBBS students, partners with the school for various marine events across the state, and serves as a member of the Program Advisory Board, which helps guide training initiatives at the school. Irish also sends employees to lead mock interviews at GLBBS to help students build personal development skills.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Irish Boat Shop,” Storey said. “They are excellent advocates for the marine industry and really help to elevate our student’s experience during their time training at GLBBS.”

To sign up for notifications about future Marine Trade Show events contact gina.stegehuis@glbbs.edu .

For more information about Great Lakes Boat Building School and its programs, click here .