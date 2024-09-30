Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9&10 News

    Charlevoix’s Irish Boat Shop partners with Great Lakes Boat Building School to promote marine careers

    By 9and10news Site Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7fIM_0vpIuSVP00

    CHARLEVOIX — Irish Boat Shop is partnering with Great Lakes Boat Building School to encourage students to consider a career on the water.

    The second annual Marine Trades Showcase is being held at Irish Boat Shop’s Charlevoix Marina on Thursday, Oct. 17.

    The event is hosted in partnership with Great Lakes Boat Building School, a marine trade institution offering yearlong training programs to aspiring marine carpenters and technicians. During their time at GLBBS, students gain a comprehensive education and earn certifications that will support their future careers.

    GLBBS has established partnerships with leading marine companies nationwide to build connections between students and career opportunities after graduation. The school boasts a nearly 100% placement rate for its graduates with four alumni currently employed at Irish Boat Shop.

    “A marine showcase engages our local student population and allows them to gain a genuine understanding of what marine jobs involve, along with the skills and traits necessary for success,” President of Great Lakes Boat Building School Nikki Storey said. “This career path is rewarding and achievable without a four-year degree, which is encouraging to students who seek alternatives to a traditional college experience. By partnering with Irish Boat Shop, we can provide students a chance to learn hands-on skills from a top-rated team of marine professionals while also promoting the training programs offered at GLBBS.”

    The Marine Trades Showcase will include various interactive stations where participants can dive into the world of marine mechanics. Students will participate in hands-on activities like compression testing, battery maintenance, and splicing techniques.

    Guests will get a behind-the-scenes look at how certified technicians use cutting-edge computer systems for diagnostics. Plus, students can explore the legendary ‘unsinkable’ Boston Whaler and learn about shore power systems and our collective efforts to keep our waters safe.

    Students will even have the chance to learn the art of marine sales and to see how all these skills make waves in the marine industry.

    “We value our relationship with Great Lakes Boat Building School as an institution that prepares students for careers with us in our boat restoration and marine services shops,” Human Resource Manager at Irish Boat Shop Jessica Smith said. “These Marine Trades Showcases are a way for high school students to dip their toes in what it’s like to work in the marine industry and potentially find their passion.”

    Additionally, Irish has collaborated with the GLBBS through the Marine Dealers Education Network. Through MDEN, Irish helps to financially support the GLBBS Student Enrichment Fund in return for opportunities to connect with future graduates, such as providing employment sponsorships.

    Established in 2023, The Dave Irish Student Sponsorship provides $15,000 towards a student’s tuition in exchange for a one-year work commitment after graduation. Students in both the Comprehensive Career Boat Build program and the Marine Service Technology program are encouraged to apply for this sponsorship.

    Aside from employment opportunities, Irish hosts field trips for GLBBS students, partners with the school for various marine events across the state, and serves as a member of the Program Advisory Board, which helps guide training initiatives at the school. Irish also sends employees to lead mock interviews at GLBBS to help students build personal development skills.

    “We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Irish Boat Shop,” Storey said. “They are excellent advocates for the marine industry and really help to elevate our student’s experience during their time training at GLBBS.”

    To sign up for notifications about future Marine Trade Show events contact gina.stegehuis@glbbs.edu .

    For more information about Great Lakes Boat Building School and its programs, click here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Grant Me Hope: Jaheim
    9&10 News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy