Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 8 News Now

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uq9WQ_0wQxHcW700

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia biasRyan GirduskyPolitical commentatorsFree speech debate

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Las Vegas police: Man kills stepfather during argument over bathroom items
    8 News Now2 days ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    8 News Now1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    8 News Now1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    8 News Now1 day ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Argument ends in fatal shooting in west Las Vegas valley
    8 News Now2 days ago
    ‘Goodbye Vegas,’ man claims he wasn’t trying to flee, avoid prison time
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    8 News Now18 hours ago
    Pedestrian deaths increase in Las Vegas, drivers urged to share the road
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Las Vegas police: Man who accidentally shot self connected to 8 unsolved shootings
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    8 News Now1 day ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    8 News Now14 hours ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Man killed in west Las Vegas valley crash while walking outside crosswalk
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    20-year-old allegedly shoots man to death after fight over car crash: Las Vegas police
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Rollover crash halts traffic on westbound Interstate 11 near Boulder City
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    8 News Now17 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Yankees fans ejected for interference banned from Game 5 of World Series
    8 News Now17 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes Displays Baby Bump in Blue Velvet Dress at Annual Gala
    Sports Illustrated Swim1 day ago
    Power restored after reported outage for OPD5 customers
    8 News Now1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    8 News Now23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy