    Passengers sue after plane catches fire while landing in Las Vegas

    By David Charns,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLmQ7_0wHf8z9100

    LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several passengers have filed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines after their flight into Las Vegas caught fire upon landing, documents said.

    On Oct. 5, Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas made a hard landing, causing the plane’s tires to explode and resulting in a fire, the lawsuit said. Before the landing, the pilots “detected smoke and declared an emergency,” a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said in the incident’s aftermath.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmJ7t_0wHf8z9100
    Flames and smoke were seen coming from a plane that made a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024. (Dan Pausch)

    The lawsuit alleges passengers, including the three plaintiffs, “were stranded inside the sweltering smoke-filled aircraft for nearly an hour before being evacuated.”

    Another passenger not named in the lawsuit but who previously spoke to 8 News Now said he waited at least a half hour before he was evacuated.

    The plaintiffs include two Clark County residents and one person who lives in San Diego. They claim the airline was negligent in its maintenance practices, leading to the incident. Steve Dimopoulos and the Dimopoulos Law Firm filed the case on Monday.

    On the day of the landing, an airport spokesperson said all passengers and crew evacuated from the plane safely.

    The NTSB was investigating the incident.

    A spokesperson for Frontier said the company does not comment on spending litigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

    A Salinas
    1d ago
    Anything for a buck
    R Pen
    1d ago
    Tell the trauma to your momma, you're not getting one thin dime, maybe a few Free trips with a hotel stay, but that's it
