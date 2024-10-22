Passengers sue after plane catches fire while landing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several passengers have filed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines after their flight into Las Vegas caught fire upon landing, documents said.

On Oct. 5, Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas made a hard landing, causing the plane’s tires to explode and resulting in a fire, the lawsuit said. Before the landing, the pilots “detected smoke and declared an emergency,” a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said in the incident’s aftermath.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from a plane that made a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024. (Dan Pausch)

The lawsuit alleges passengers, including the three plaintiffs, “were stranded inside the sweltering smoke-filled aircraft for nearly an hour before being evacuated.”

Another passenger not named in the lawsuit but who previously spoke to 8 News Now said he waited at least a half hour before he was evacuated.

The plaintiffs include two Clark County residents and one person who lives in San Diego. They claim the airline was negligent in its maintenance practices, leading to the incident. Steve Dimopoulos and the Dimopoulos Law Firm filed the case on Monday.

On the day of the landing, an airport spokesperson said all passengers and crew evacuated from the plane safely.

The NTSB was investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Frontier said the company does not comment on spending litigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.