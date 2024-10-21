Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 8 News Now

    Politicians to swarm Las Vegas as Election Day nears

    By Justin Walker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7GIl_0wGCj6KV00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Las Vegas is set for a busy week of Presidential politics as the moments tick away until Election Day.

    With Senator Jacky Rosen and comedian Jimmy Kimmel scheduled for a campaign event on Monday, it represents a starting gun for a busy week of political visits and rallies, many of them focused on the Presidential election.

    Tuesday

    Bill Clinton

    According to the release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Former President Bill Clinton is set to appear in Las Vegas to encourage Nevadans to vote early in person or cast a mail-in ballot.

    Wednesday

    Dr. Jill Biden

    The First Lady will be in Southern Nevada on Thursday to garner votes for the Harris-Walz campaign. According to a news release from the campaign, she is set to discuss Harris’ “New Way Forward” during the first week of early voting.

    J.D. Vance

    The Republican Vice Presidential candidate will deliver remarks at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, with a release from the Trump-Vance campaign promising that Vance will discuss affordability, a top issue for Nevada voters.

    Thursday

    Donald Trump

    Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at the Thomas & Mack Center to speak at an event celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Trump will be joined by campaign surrogates Charlie Kirk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Drunk driver sentenced to 15 years for killing 2 at east Las Vegas valley bus stop
    8 News Now1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    8 News Now3 days ago
    ‘Thank you for being our good boy,’ Las Vegas Aviators’ bat dog passes away
    8 News Now1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Governor Tim Walz to visit Las Vegas over the weekend as Election Day approaches
    8 News Now1 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    8 News Now22 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    8 News Now15 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Man killed in shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley
    8 News Now9 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Man stabs father-in-law to death during argument over loud music in south Las Vegas valley: report
    8 News Now18 hours ago
    Neighbor shows damage left behind from deadly house party shooting in northeast Las Vegas valley
    8 News Now2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    8th Annual Las Vegas Caravan For Mammogram
    8 News Now15 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    8 News Now21 hours ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Henderson kids encouraged to ‘vote’ in 2024 election
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Jennifer Atlas discusses campaign efforts and key issues in Nevada Senate race
    8 News Now1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Man arrested in deadly Las Vegas convenience store shooting
    8 News Now1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    8 News Now20 hours ago
    Passengers sue after plane catches fire while landing in Las Vegas
    8 News Now19 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy