Politicians to swarm Las Vegas as Election Day nears

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Las Vegas is set for a busy week of Presidential politics as the moments tick away until Election Day.

With Senator Jacky Rosen and comedian Jimmy Kimmel scheduled for a campaign event on Monday, it represents a starting gun for a busy week of political visits and rallies, many of them focused on the Presidential election.

Tuesday

Bill Clinton

According to the release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Former President Bill Clinton is set to appear in Las Vegas to encourage Nevadans to vote early in person or cast a mail-in ballot.

Wednesday

Dr. Jill Biden

The First Lady will be in Southern Nevada on Thursday to garner votes for the Harris-Walz campaign. According to a news release from the campaign, she is set to discuss Harris’ “New Way Forward” during the first week of early voting.

J.D. Vance

The Republican Vice Presidential candidate will deliver remarks at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, with a release from the Trump-Vance campaign promising that Vance will discuss affordability, a top issue for Nevada voters.

Thursday

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at the Thomas & Mack Center to speak at an event celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Trump will be joined by campaign surrogates Charlie Kirk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.