River Mountains Loop Trail repairs to cause closures through late November

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — The popular River Mountains Loop Trail will undergo pavement repairs, causing closures and detours through late November, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

A map released by Lake Mead National Recreation Area shows the two sections where crews will seal cracks and resurface the paved trail. Work is expected to begin this week.

Trail sections shown in green are scheduled to undergo repairs through late November 2024. (National Parks Service)

During the closures, cyclists and hikers are advised to use Lakeshore Road as an alternative.

“Please use heightened awareness and be mindful of vehicles you may be sharing the road with. For your safety, consider waiting until the trail reopens if you’re not comfortable with road conditions,” a social media post advised.

The loop provides nearly 34 miles of paved surface that circles the River Mountains, providing recreation in Henderson, Boulder City and inside Lake Mead National Recreation Area. It was completed in 2012 — a 16-year effort.

The closures will affect two sections of the trail:

Mile marker 11.5 to 13.5 , from the park boundary (E. Lake Mead Parkway near Lake Las Vegas) extending two miles, almost to Lakeshore Road inside the park.

, from the park boundary (E. Lake Mead Parkway near Lake Las Vegas) extending two miles, almost to Lakeshore Road inside the park. Mile marker 19 to 27.5 , from the water treatment plant to the Pacifica Trailhead on Boulder City Parkway.

Crews will repair cracks that are an inch or wider. More extensive repairs are expected at low water crossings, and the asphalt surface will be sealed to preserve the trail, NPS said.

