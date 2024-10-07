Prosecutors file new charges against Nathan Chasing Horse as Las Vegas judge orders his release

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors filed new child sexual abuse charges against “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse the same day a judge ordered his release in his now-dismissed case, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Court records show the charges are use of permitting a person under the age of 14 to produce pornography; and possession of visual pornography of a person under the age of 16, first offense.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Clark County District Court Judge Jessica Peterson ordered Chasing Horse’s release and the dismissal of his indictment. The new charges may ensure that Chasing Horse, 48, remains in custody, a concern among his alleged victims.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer denied setting bail during Chasing Horse’s initial appearance on the new charges Saturday. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joseph Sciscento re-set bail at $200,000 on Monday, records show.

The Nevada Supreme Court dismissed the indictment against Chasing Horse in a Sept. 26 order and stated prosecutors should not have defined “grooming” to the grand jury.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson immediately told the 8 News Now Investigators that prosecutors would seek another indictment against Chasing Horse within weeks and would “follow the dictates” of Nevada’s High Court.

Chasing Horse previously faced federal child pornography charges. U.S. District Court Judge Brenda Weksler dismissed the complaint and quashed the arrest warrant on Oct. 1 at the request of federal prosecutors. The original criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 8, 2023.

Chasing Horse was originally charged with 18 counts in Clark County District Court in connection with alleged sexual abuse against two women, one of them when she was underage.



In February 2022, a Clark County grand jury indicted Chasing Horse on a total of 19 counts. The charges included 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance. Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny later dropped one drug charge.

FILE – Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen during a court hearing on April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil, File)

Chasing Horse is accused of victimizing Indigenous underage girls and women for approximately two decades. Alleged survivors have told the 8 News Now Investigators the “Dances with Wolves” actor developed a bond with them before manipulating and victimizing them.



In January 2023, Las Vegas Metro Police investigated Chasing Horse and executed a search warrant at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several women who were referred to as his wives. He was taken into custody.

“This decision is surprising to us all,” Ren Leone, an alleged victim of Chasing Horse’s told 8 News Now. Chasing Horse is accused of abusing Leone while she was underage. “This dismissal was not a loss but a reload. The team in place has my full support to continue to show the world the monster this man is. I only hope our work here today leaves precedence to show other victims that our world is working harder to be a safe place for them. And not the abuser. We are moving forward together and stronger. We are not giving up on justice. May our legal system also do so.”



The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that similar allegations against Chasing Horse have previously been made but did not result in an arrest.



The Las Vegas case is the first of several to move forward against Chasing Horse. He faces warrants in Montana and Canada. He has also previously been banned from several reservations.

If Chasing Horse can post bond, conditions of his release include high-level electronic monitoring and no contact with minors.

The new case is expected to be moved back to North Las Vegas Justice Court since Chasing Horse was initially arrested at his North Las Vegas home. His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 9.

This is a developing story.



To reach investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy with any tips or information, email vmurphy@8newsnow.com .



To contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.

