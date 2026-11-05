How Much Will A Democrat Congress Impact Donald Trump?

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Donald Trump and the Republican party were dealt a massive blow on Tuesday when voters showed up and overwhelmingly swung in the direction of the Democrats. With a majority in both chambers of Congress for the last two years Trump was able to get some legislature through but now will struggle to do much of anything with large majorities in both the House and the Senate. Jon Decker, WOR White House correspondent, spoke with Curtis Sliwa and Larry Mendte in the Morning about Trump and the Republican party moving forward.

“I think there are certain Republicans that during the course of the Presidents first two years in office that were reluctant to speak out and defy the President and I think that we’re going to see more of that,” Decker told hosts Sliwa and Mendte. “That could put pressure on the President, he’s the decision maker however; he’s the one who speaks on behalf of America.”

Decker also spoke about future attempts to work with the left on legislature: “The President, in the first 24 hours after having those results sink in, did speak about an area he believes is common ground and he mentioned immigration… usually the area that comes to mind when it comes to bipartisanship and common ground is infrastructure.”

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