    Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On 'Booger' Sideline Incident

    By Jason Hall,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH2B2_0wHbNn0r00
    Photo: Getty Images

    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied that he ate a booger on the sideline during his team's Sunday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers while making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (October 22).

    "I've actually never eaten my boogers and it's something I'm very proud of," Rodgers said.

    Rodgers seemed to pick his nose before putting his finger near his mouth during the NBC Sports broadcast.

    "It's a tough look to try and defend because that video is a little incriminating," he added while watching the footage. "There needs to be a side view that shows that there wasn't a boog that actually went in the mouth. It seems like I didn't get anything on that one. I was just seeing what was going on. But yeah, it's a bad look."

    Rodgers finished Sunday's game with 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 24 of 39 passing. The Jets fell to 2-5, losing their fourth consecutive game, despite having acquired Rodgers' longtime former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams days prior.

    Adams was limited to three receptions for 30 yards one nine targets. The Jets will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (October 27) in the teams' second of two AFC East Divisional matchups, with New York having won the first in Week 3.

    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    Janet Burns
    1h ago
    YEAH RODGERS REMINDED ME OF EXACTLY WHAT MY GRANDPA USED TO DO WHILE WATCHING FOOTBALL. THE OLD GEEZER IS JUST SHOWING US SIGNS OF HIS AGE & THAT HE'S READY FOR RETIREMENT.
    Guest
    21h ago
    I remember when I visited my grandmother in the village, and she dropped some serious wisdom on me. She said, "Grand daughter , one day some people will waste their time reading your comment. " Today is that day. 🙂
    
