Deadly Subway Chokehold Case Begins Today

Len Berman and Michael Riedel talked with WOR Radio Host / News Nation Legal Contributor Jesse Weber about the chokehold death of mentally ill street performer Jordan Neely. Neely was killed when he threatened to kill people on the subway before being subdued by ex-Marine Daniel Penny. Penny put Neely in a chokehold to protect himself and the other passengers. Neely died in the incident.

Weber said, "No one is disputing that Neely threatened the subway riders or that Daniel Penny was in the right when he grabbed Neely around the neck to control the situation. The issue is the length of time Penny kept Neely in the chokehold. Witnesses on the train said Neely had lost consciousness long before Penny released the hold. For me, that's the case, did Penny implement the chokehold too long."

Photo Credit: Getty Images