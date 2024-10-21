Vessel At Hudson Yards Reopens To The Public

More than three years after it closed because of a series of suicides, the Vessel at Hudson Yards has reopened.

"I'm sure people will come back. It's such a landmark," one New Yorker told WOR's Natalie Migliore.

The attraction first opened in 2019 and its website describes it as "one of New York City's most photographed places." With a network of interconnected staircases and platforms, visitors are able to see unique perspectives of the city from many different heights and angles.

"This is a magnet for New York. I call it our version of the Eiffel Tower in Paris," one person said.

The structure quickly became a tourist hot spot, but it was closed in 2021 after four suicides. It's now reopened with a series of new safety measures in place, including more safety barriers.

"It seems like it's super secure and it should do what it's supposed to do and it really doesn't distract from the beauty of the Vessel. So I think people are going to like it," one man said.

