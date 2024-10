WOR Week In Review

Len Berman & Michael Riedel in the Morning:

Len and Michael talked with iHeart morning radio host Mark Starling in Asheville, NC about the importance WWNC-AM played in helping people after Hurricane Helene decimated the area.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2024-10-17-am-radio-offers-lifeline-to-hurricane-devastated-areas/

Following Kamala Harris’ appearance on Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier it seems like Harris is taking a more moderate position in an attempt to swing Republican voters away from Donald Trump. Former Nassau County executive Laura Curran spoke with Len and Michael about those political changes and why she thinks that’s the best case for everyone.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2024-10-17-kamala-harris-moves-more-towards-the-middle-as-election-nears/

Although we have gotten used to living in a world with COVID, it is still just as important as ever to get vaccinated and stay up to date on your boosters. Dr. Gregory Poland, head of the vaccine research group for the Mayo Clinic, joined Len and Michael to talk about a recent study that shows how COVID is affecting us, and more importantly our youth.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2024-10-16-covid-could-effect-us-in-ways-we-cant-see-get-boosted-to-protect-yourself/

Mark Simone:

Mark welcomed economist Steve Moore back to the show to discuss the economic implications of Trump and Harris’ plans for the economy.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/47-mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-economist-steve-moore-228284928/

Mark spoke with actor Josh Radnor from “How I Met Your Mother” this week about his new movie “All Happy Families.”

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/47-mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-actor-josh-radnor-227884085/

Was Vice-President Harris doing an interview with FOX News a sign that her campaign has hit the panic button? Mark talked with Boston radio host Howie Carr about it.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/47-mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-boston-radio-host-howie-227548274/