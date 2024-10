New Yorkers Celebrate Columbus Day

The 80th annual Columbus Day Parade takes place in New York City on Monday with people lining Fifth Avenue to celebrate.

This year's Grand Marshal is business executive Michael Strianese. He'll be leading a series of marching bands and groups from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

The parade will mean a number of street closures in Midtown Manhattan. City schools are closed on Monday, as are government buildings in the tri-state area. There also won't be any mail delivery.

Photo Credit: Getty Images