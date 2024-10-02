Mayor Adams Returns To Court

Mayor Eric Adams will be back in court on Wednesday, just days after he pleaded not guilty to a five count federal indictment.

Adams is facing bribery and wire fraud charges and has refused calls for him to resign.

"I don't need an acting mayor because I'm an actual mayor and I'm going to continue to lead the city. That's what I was elected to do, and I think the numbers are clear that I have the ability to do so," Adams said.

Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office, but so far she appears unwilling to do so. She has indicated that Adams needs to prove he can still be an effective leader for the city.

"The city is still functioning and will continue to do so. And it's always about the people of the city. If I felt we could not do our job here in the city, I would not get in the way of the city moving forward. I love the city too much," Adams said.

