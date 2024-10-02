Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 710 WOR

    Mayor Adams Returns To Court

    By Terry Trahim,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB2Oj_0vrHbz2q00

    Mayor Eric Adams will be back in court on Wednesday, just days after he pleaded not guilty to a five count federal indictment.

    Adams is facing bribery and wire fraud charges and has refused calls for him to resign.

    "I don't need an acting mayor because I'm an actual mayor and I'm going to continue to lead the city. That's what I was elected to do, and I think the numbers are clear that I have the ability to do so," Adams said.

    Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office, but so far she appears unwilling to do so. She has indicated that Adams needs to prove he can still be an effective leader for the city.

    "The city is still functioning and will continue to do so. And it's always about the people of the city. If I felt we could not do our job here in the city, I would not get in the way of the city moving forward. I love the city too much," Adams said.

    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Rutgers Houses
    16h ago
    Now he’s wants to do his job ! After fucking up the job opening his mouth taking in the illegals
    Cheryl Duell
    2d ago
    Well you better like the city because you are going to be stripped of your duties and return to being just another citizen because the courts are more powerful than you and you can’t stay in an official position with what you have done !!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Allegations Of Corruption Plague Adams Administration
    710 WOR16 days ago
    Mayor Adams: I Got A Job To Complete
    710 WOR3 days ago
    Larry Mendte Analyzes Mayor Adams' Indictment
    710 WOR7 days ago
    WOR Week In Review
    710 WOR14 days ago
    Reports: Mayor Adams Will Be Indicted
    710 WOR8 days ago
    Connecticut Declares Itself The 'Pizza Capital' Of The U.S.
    710 WOR29 days ago
    AM Radio Is The Go To Source For Emergencies
    710 WOR11 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    With Funds Running Out, The Heroes Of 9/11 Need Heroes Of Their Own
    710 WOR23 days ago
    NYC Pauses To Mark 9/11 Anniversary
    710 WOR23 days ago
    Mayor Adams: I'm Not Going To Resign, I'm Going To Reign
    710 WOR4 days ago
    Heightened Security In Place For UN General Assembly
    710 WOR11 days ago
    Borelli On Adams Indictment: "I Don't Believe In Coincidences"
    710 WOR8 days ago
    New Yorkers Panic Buying Because Of Dock Worker Strike
    710 WOR1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Rich And Powerful People They Are Above The Law
    710 WOR1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    Mayor Adams Says He Won't Be Distracted By Federal Investigations
    710 WOR25 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New Yorkers Deserve Better From Local Politicians
    710 WOR8 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy