    Winners Announced for GVLtoday's Best

    2 days ago

    

    Your votes are in . Congratulations to all of the GVLtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Greenville a better place to live. From high level dining experiences and accommodations to places to hang with your friends — here are your top choices in each of our categories.

    🍸 Adult Crowd (21+)

    Amazing drinks, delicious food options, a vibrant social atmosphere –– all of these make for a great place for locals to have a good time.
    • First place: The Community Tap
    • Runners Up: The Southern Growl + Swordfish Cocktail Club

    🧸 Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues

    Greenville is a fun hub for the littles in your family to explore, engage, and make childhood memories.

    • First place: Unity Park
    • Runners Up: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate + Roper Mountain Science Center

    🎉 Venues for Family

    Ditch staying at home for something new. Across Greenville, there are plenty of fantastic activities to take your whole family for a fun outing with light bites and nature walks.
    • First place: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate
    • Runners Up: Roper Mountain Science Center + Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery

    🐾 Pet-Friendly Places

    Did some-pawdy say bon-a-pet-treat? Greenville has purr-fect hot spots for you to bring your BFFs –– best furry friends –– to stroll around + enjoy.
    • First place: Gather GVL
    • Runners Up: Sidewall Pizza Company + Greenville Humane Society

    🥞 Brunch

    When you’re ready for the avocado toast and mimosas, Greenville’s variety of brunch spots are ever-growing with delicious cuisine options + morning libations.
    • First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery
    • Runners Up: Tandem Creperie and Coffeehouse + Fork and Plough

    🍽️ Outdoor Dining

    Between handcrafted charcuterie boards on patios and daiquiris at a rooftop bar, our illustrious town adds a charming twist to going out to eat.
    • First place: Gather GVL
    • Runners Up: The Commons + Limoncello

    🎵 Music/Event Venues

    Supporting local music has never been easier with Greenville’s music halls and event spaces.

    • First place: Peace Center Concert Hall
    • Runners Up: Bon Secours Wellness Arena + Heritage Park Amphitheater

    🍻 Brewery/Distillery

    Ale you need is love? More like a fresh pint. GVL is home to some of the most creative distilleries and historic breweries in the area.
    • First place: Yee-Haw Brewing Company
    • Runners Up: Fireforge Crafted Beer + Southernside Brewing Co.

    ☕ Coffee Shop

    Full steam ahead: The coffee shops in Greenville are not your average joes .
    • First place: Methodical Coffee
    • Runners Up: Coffee Underground + Chestnut Coffee House + Market

    ⛳ Golf Course

    You spilled the tee to us and let us know there’s quite a few incredible courses to check out locally for an afternoon of golf.
    • First place: 3’s Greenville - Golf and Grubhouse
    • Runners Up: Furman University Golf Club + Greenville Country Club Chanticleer Course

    🏠 Apartment Complex

    From amenities like pools and tennis courts to varying floor plans, where you live is so important.
    • First place: Abberly Market Point Apartment Homes
    • Runners Up: Homestead At Hartness + The Lofts at Woodside Mill Apartments

    🏋️ Fitness Center/Gym

    Beyond the yoga classes and CrossFit gyms, fitness is all about the community you find, paired with your favorite workout styles.

    • First place: Caine Halter Family YMCA
    • Runners Up: Eastside Family YMCA + Soul Yoga

    🍲 Restaurant

    Greenville knows how to eat . From handcrafted pasta to Middle Eastern cuisine, the restaurant scene exudes diversity, high quality, and memorable ambiance.
    • First place: Jianna
    • Runners Up: Kitchen Sync + Pita House

    📍 Staycation Location

    Time to relax and recharge? Greenville’s list of fun accommodations are worth booking for your next local vacation.
    • First place: Grand Bohemian Lodge
    • Runners Up: Hotel Hartness + The Westin Poinsett

    🖥️ Home Service Provider

    Whether it be plumbing, tree care, HVAC, car repair –– you name it
    –– GVL has some of the best and most reliable service providers.
    • First place: Restored by Laura
    • Runners Up: Senior Helpers + Greer Flooring Center

    💅 Salon/Spa/Wellness

    Putting the ahhh in spa day, Greenville’s most relaxing spots include salons, spas, and wellness centers that give you access to some of the best quality experiences.
    • First place: Spa At West End
    • Runners Up: Maven Hair Co + Browning Studio

    🏠 Real Estate Agent/Group

    It’s all about location, location, location –– in the Park City . Your local realty groups are ready to connect you to your dream home, and you let us know who’s the best at matching you to the perfect property.
    • First place: Keller Williams Realty Greenville Upstate
    • Runners Up: Coldwell Banker Caine + Joan Herlong & Associates

    🧒 Childcare

    While raising your family in and around GVL, you can’t do it without the help of your amazing local childcare providers.
    • First place: Meyer Center-Special Children
    • Runners Up: First Presbyterian Academy- Shannon Forest Campus + Weekday School of Westminster Presbyterian Church

    🛣️ Road Trip Destination

    Whether you’re looking for a picture-worthy spot or your next adventurous experience, Greenville’s road trip destinations create vibrant memories for your local vacay.
    • First place: Charleston, SC
    • Runners Up: Lake Keowee + Brevard, NC

    🧑‍💼 Coworking Location

    It’s always fun when you get to work with other professionals in a coworking space, and Greenville has the best spots for you to knock out your projects.
    • First place: Endeavor
    • Runners Up: Judson Mill Social Innovation Center + Venture X Greenville - Plush Mills

    ♻️ Community Impact Brand

    Lending a helping hand to others and providing things like nourishing meals for impoverished families is a great way to give back to your community. There are amazing organizations throughout GVL that provide you with these opportunities.
    • First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery
    • Runners Up: Jasmine Kitchen + Meals on Wheels of Greenville

