Winners Announced for GVLtoday's Best

Your votes are in
. Congratulations to all of the GVLtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Greenville a better place to live. From high level dining experiences and accommodations to places to hang with your friends — here are your
top choices in each of our categories.
🍸 Adult Crowd (21+)
Amazing drinks, delicious food options, a vibrant social atmosphere –– all of these make for a great place for locals to have a good time.
- First place: The Community Tap
- Runners Up: The Southern Growl + Swordfish Cocktail Club
🧸 Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues
Greenville is a fun hub for the littles in your family to explore, engage, and make childhood memories.
- First place: Unity Park
- Runners Up: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate + Roper Mountain Science Center
🎉 Venues for Family
Ditch staying at home for something new. Across Greenville, there are plenty of fantastic activities to take your whole family for a fun outing with light bites and nature walks.
- First place: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate
- Runners Up: Roper Mountain Science Center + Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery
🐾 Pet-Friendly Places Did some-pawdy say bon-a-pet-treat?
Greenville has purr-fect
hot spots for you to bring your BFFs –– best furry friends
–– to stroll around + enjoy.
- First place: Gather GVL
- Runners Up: Sidewall Pizza Company + Greenville Humane Society
🥞 Brunch
When you’re ready for the avocado toast and mimosas, Greenville’s variety of brunch spots are ever-growing with delicious cuisine options + morning libations.
- First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery
- Runners Up: Tandem Creperie and Coffeehouse + Fork and Plough
🍽️ Outdoor Dining
Between handcrafted charcuterie boards on patios and daiquiris at a rooftop bar, our illustrious town adds a charming twist to going out to eat.
- First place: Gather GVL
- Runners Up: The Commons + Limoncello
🎵 Music/Event Venues
Supporting local music has never been easier with Greenville’s music halls and event spaces.
- First place: Peace Center Concert Hall
- Runners Up: Bon Secours Wellness Arena + Heritage Park Amphitheater
🍻 Brewery/Distillery Ale you need is love? More like a fresh pint.
GVL is home to some of the most creative distilleries and historic breweries in the area.
- First place: Yee-Haw Brewing Company
- Runners Up: Fireforge Crafted Beer + Southernside Brewing Co.
☕ Coffee Shop
Full steam ahead: The coffee shops in Greenville are not your average joes
.
- First place: Methodical Coffee
- Runners Up: Coffee Underground + Chestnut Coffee House + Market
⛳ Golf Course
You spilled the tee
to us and let us know there’s quite a few incredible courses to check out locally for an afternoon of golf.
- First place: 3’s Greenville - Golf and Grubhouse
- Runners Up: Furman University Golf Club + Greenville Country Club Chanticleer Course
🏠 Apartment Complex
From amenities like pools and tennis courts to varying floor plans, where you live is so important.
- First place: Abberly Market Point Apartment Homes
- Runners Up: Homestead At Hartness + The Lofts at Woodside Mill Apartments
🏋️ Fitness Center/Gym
Beyond the yoga classes and CrossFit gyms, fitness is all about the community you find, paired with your favorite workout styles.
- First place: Caine Halter Family YMCA
- Runners Up: Eastside Family YMCA + Soul Yoga
🍲 Restaurant Greenville knows how to eat
. From handcrafted pasta to Middle Eastern cuisine, the restaurant scene exudes diversity, high quality, and memorable ambiance.
- First place: Jianna
- Runners Up: Kitchen Sync + Pita House
📍 Staycation Location
Time to relax and recharge? Greenville’s list of fun accommodations are worth booking for your next local vacation.
- First place: Grand Bohemian Lodge
- Runners Up: Hotel Hartness + The Westin Poinsett
🖥️ Home Service Provider
Whether it be plumbing, tree care, HVAC, car repair –– you name it
–– GVL has some of the best and most reliable service providers.
- First place: Restored by Laura
- Runners Up: Senior Helpers + Greer Flooring Center
💅 Salon/Spa/Wellness
Putting the ahhh
in spa day, Greenville’s most relaxing spots include salons, spas, and wellness centers that give you access to some of the best quality experiences.
- First place: Spa At West End
- Runners Up: Maven Hair Co + Browning Studio
🏠 Real Estate Agent/Group
It’s all about location, location, location –– in the Park City
. Your local realty groups are ready to connect you to your dream home, and you let us know who’s the best at matching you to the perfect property.
- First place: Keller Williams Realty Greenville Upstate
- Runners Up: Coldwell Banker Caine + Joan Herlong & Associates
🧒 Childcare
While raising your family in and around GVL, you can’t do it without the help of your amazing local childcare providers.
- First place: Meyer Center-Special Children
- Runners Up: First Presbyterian Academy- Shannon Forest Campus + Weekday School of Westminster Presbyterian Church
🛣️ Road Trip Destination
Whether you’re looking for a picture-worthy spot or your next adventurous experience, Greenville’s road trip destinations create vibrant memories for your local vacay.
- First place: Charleston, SC
- Runners Up: Lake Keowee + Brevard, NC
🧑💼 Coworking Location
It’s always fun when you get to work with other professionals in a coworking space, and Greenville has the best spots for you to knock out your projects.
- First place: Endeavor
- Runners Up: Judson Mill Social Innovation Center + Venture X Greenville - Plush Mills
♻️ Community Impact Brand
Lending a helping hand to others and providing things like nourishing meals for impoverished families is a great way to give back to your community. There are amazing organizations throughout GVL that provide you with these opportunities.
- First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery
- Runners Up: Jasmine Kitchen + Meals on Wheels of Greenville
