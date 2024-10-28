Winners Announced for GVLtoday's Best

🍸 Adult Crowd (21+)

First place: The Community Tap

Runners Up: The Southern Growl + Swordfish Cocktail Club

🧸 Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues

First place: Unity Park

Runners Up: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate + Roper Mountain Science Center

🎉 Venues for Family

First place: The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Runners Up: Roper Mountain Science Center + Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery

🐾 Pet-Friendly Places

First place: Gather GVL

Runners Up: Sidewall Pizza Company + Greenville Humane Society

🥞 Brunch

First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery

Runners Up: Tandem Creperie and Coffeehouse + Fork and Plough

🍽️ Outdoor Dining

First place: Gather GVL

Runners Up: The Commons + Limoncello

🎵 Music/Event Venues

First place: Peace Center Concert Hall

Runners Up: Bon Secours Wellness Arena + Heritage Park Amphitheater

🍻 Brewery/Distillery

First place: Yee-Haw Brewing Company

Runners Up: Fireforge Crafted Beer + Southernside Brewing Co.

☕ Coffee Shop

First place: Methodical Coffee

Runners Up: Coffee Underground + Chestnut Coffee House + Market

⛳ Golf Course

First place: 3’s Greenville - Golf and Grubhouse

Runners Up: Furman University Golf Club + Greenville Country Club Chanticleer Course

🏠 Apartment Complex

First place: Abberly Market Point Apartment Homes

Runners Up: Homestead At Hartness + The Lofts at Woodside Mill Apartments

🏋️ Fitness Center/Gym

First place: Caine Halter Family YMCA

Runners Up: Eastside Family YMCA + Soul Yoga

🍲 Restaurant

First place: Jianna

Runners Up: Kitchen Sync + Pita House

📍 Staycation Location

First place: Grand Bohemian Lodge

Runners Up: Hotel Hartness + The Westin Poinsett

🖥️ Home Service Provider

First place: Restored by Laura

Runners Up: Senior Helpers + Greer Flooring Center

💅 Salon/Spa/Wellness

First place: Spa At West End

Runners Up: Maven Hair Co + Browning Studio

🏠 Real Estate Agent/Group

First place: Keller Williams Realty Greenville Upstate

Runners Up: Coldwell Banker Caine + Joan Herlong & Associates

🧒 Childcare

First place: Meyer Center-Special Children

Runners Up: First Presbyterian Academy- Shannon Forest Campus + Weekday School of Westminster Presbyterian Church

🛣️ Road Trip Destination

First place: Charleston, SC

Runners Up: Lake Keowee + Brevard, NC

🧑‍💼 Coworking Location

First place: Endeavor

Runners Up: Judson Mill Social Innovation Center + Venture X Greenville - Plush Mills

♻️ Community Impact Brand

First place: Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery

Runners Up: Jasmine Kitchen + Meals on Wheels of Greenville

. Congratulations to all of the GVLtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Greenville a better place to live. From high level dining experiences and accommodations to places to hang with your friends — here aretop choices in each of our categories.Amazing drinks, delicious food options, a vibrant social atmosphere –– all of these make for a great place for locals to have a good time.Greenville is a fun hub for the littles in your family to explore, engage, and make childhood memories.Ditch staying at home for something new. Across Greenville, there are plenty of fantastic activities to take your whole family for a fun outing with light bites and nature walks.Greenville hashot spots for you to bring your BFFs –––– to stroll around + enjoy.When you’re ready for the avocado toast and mimosas, Greenville’s variety of brunch spots are ever-growing with delicious cuisine options + morning libations.Between handcrafted charcuterie boards on patios and daiquiris at a rooftop bar, our illustrious town adds a charming twist to going out to eat.Supporting local music has never been easier with Greenville’s music halls and event spaces.GVL is home to some of the most creative distilleries and historic breweries in the area.Full steam ahead: The coffee shops in Greenville areYou spilled theto us and let us know there’s quite a few incredible courses to check out locally for an afternoon of golf.From amenities like pools and tennis courts to varying floor plans, where you live is so important.Beyond the yoga classes and CrossFit gyms, fitness is all about the community you find, paired with your favorite workout styles.. From handcrafted pasta to Middle Eastern cuisine, the restaurant scene exudes diversity, high quality, and memorable ambiance.Time to relax and recharge? Greenville’s list of fun accommodations are worth booking for your next local vacation.Whether it be plumbing, tree care, HVAC, car repair –––– GVL has some of the best and most reliable service providers.Putting thein spa day, Greenville’s most relaxing spots include salons, spas, and wellness centers that give you access to some of the best quality experiences.It’s all about location, location, location ––. Your local realty groups are ready to connect you to your dream home, and you let us know who’s the best at matching you to the perfect property.While raising your family in and around GVL, you can’t do it without the help of your amazing local childcare providers.Whether you’re looking for a picture-worthy spot or your next adventurous experience, Greenville’s road trip destinations create vibrant memories for your local vacay.It’s always fun when you get to work with other professionals in a coworking space, and Greenville has the best spots for you to knock out your projects.Lending a helping hand to others and providing things like nourishing meals for impoverished families is a great way to give back to your community. There are amazing organizations throughout GVL that provide you with these opportunities.